Sumit Antil secures gold with record Javelin Throw at Asian Para Games

In his third attempt, Sumit shattered the Asian Para Games, World, and Asian records with a throw of 73.29m, securing the gold medal

By ANI Updated On - 11:03 AM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hangzhou: Sumit Antil and Pushpendra Singh dominated the podium standings by clinching gold and bronze medals respectively in the men’s Javelin Throw-F64 final on Day 3 of the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games.

Sumit broke the Asian Para Games record, World record and Asian record in the event with a throw of 73.29m. He reached the mark in his third attempt of the day and clinched a gold medal.

Sri Lanka’s Arachchige Samitha bagged the silver medal with an attempt of 62.42m while Pushpendra Singh settled for silver with a throw of 62.06m.

With this triumph, India are in the 5th spot having clinched 36 medals with 10 gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals.

The Indian contingent will be keen to replicate the success of Day 1 as they ended with 17 medals – 6 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze.

This time India has sent 303 athletes – 191 men and 112 women – to the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games which is the largest contingent to the continental event.

At the 2018 Asian Para Games, India sent a total of 190 athletes and returned with 72 medals, including 15 gold, for their best performance at the quadrennial event.