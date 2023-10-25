Bhavina Patel claims bronze in Asian Para Games singles

By ANI Updated On - 10:49 AM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hangzhou: India paddler Bhavina Patel settled for a bronze medal after suffering a defeat in the women’s singles – Class 4 semifinals in the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games on Wednesday.

China’s Xiaodan Gu proved to be a major threat to the Indian paddler in the first game. Xiaodan running high on intensity clinched an 11-7 victory, but Bhavina bounced back in the following game to bring the match to parity with an 11-6 victory.

Xiaodan switched gears in the next two games making Bhavina struggle for each point. In the third game, the Chinese paddler swept the third game 11-6 and went on to win the fourth game to seal her place in the final by 11-7.

Earlier in the day, Sumit Antil and Pushpendra Singh dominated the podium standings by clinching gold and bronze medals respectively in the men’s Javelin Throw-F64 final.

Sumit broke the Asian Para Games record, World record and Asian record in the event with a throw of 73.29m. He reached the mark in his third attempt of the day and clinched a gold medal.

Sri Lanka’s Arachchige Samitha bagged the silver medal with an attempt of 62.42m while Pushpendra Singh settled for silver with a throw of 62.06m.

Following the defeat, Bhavina walked away with a bronze medal and added to India’s constantly rising medal tally.

This time India has sent 303 athletes – 191 men and 112 women – to the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games which is the largest contingent to the continental event.

At the 2018 Asian Para Games, India sent a total of 190 athletes and returned with 72 medals, including 15 gold, for their best performance at the quadrennial event.