Anand Mahindra’s generous gift to Asian Para Games archer Sheetal Devi

This time was no different as he decided to offer Archer Sheetal Devi, who recently won three medals (two gold and one silver) in the Asian Para Games, a token of recognition for her spirit.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:52 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: Anand Mahindra always takes the lead when it comes to identifying talent. In the past, he has spotted abilities in ordinary individuals and athletes, acknowledging them with meaningful gifts, particularly cars.

This time was no different as he decided to offer Archer Sheetal Devi, who recently won three medals (two gold and one silver) in the Asian Para Games, a token of recognition for her spirit.

He offered her the choice of any car from Mahindra’s range, mentioning that the car will be customized according to her needs.”

“I will never,EVER again complain about petty problems in my life. #SheetalDevi you are a teacher to us all. Please pick any car from our range & we will award it to you & customise it for your use,” he captioned the post on his official ‘X’ handle, formerly Twitter.