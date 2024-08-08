Sunkishala retainer wall collapse under investigation

Local officials attributed the incident primarily to structural failure, noting that a major tragedy was averted when a 25-meter high structure collapsed while workers were safely positioned above ground level.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 August 2024, 12:32 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The retaining wall collapse at the under construction Sunkishala pump house is being investigated.

Attributed primarily to structural failure, the local officials said that a major tragedy was averted as a 25-metre high structure came down crumbling when the workers were at a safe distance above the ground level.

Also Read ‘Sunkishala’ to end Hyderabad water woes

Though the incident took place on August 1, the Irrigation officials claimed to have no information about the incident. Initial reports suggest that it might have been caused due to shoring failure. The work was being monitored by officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

The retaining wall was put up to block water entering into the tunnel linked to the pump house. The works that came to a standstill, cannot be resumed until the water levels recede.