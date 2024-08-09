Uttam Kumar Reddy plays down magnitude of Sunkishala damage

The action to be initiated in the case would be decided after taking it up with the Chief Minster A Revanth Reddy once he was back from his visit to the US.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Playing down the magnitude of damage caused to the Sunkishala intake well project with its sidewall collapse at its under construction pumphouse, the Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday termed it as “not so serious an incident” and loss involved was minimal.

He visited the project along with the Minister for Agriculture Thummala Nageswar Rao and the Chairman of the State Legislative Council, Gutha Sukhender Reddy and took stock of the side wall collapse resulting in the submergence of the pump house. The full extent of the impact of the incident would not be clear until the water receded from the pump house. But the minster said that one of the panels of the sidewall along with the newly installed gate were washed away in the incident.

The State government was not going to lose in any way due to the sidewall collapse as the entire cost involved in its reconstruction would be borne fully by the implementing agency. The project work might stretch beyond the scheduled deadline as its completion would require an additional two more months. He said the HMWSSB officials have already been investigating into the incident.

The action to be initiated in the case would be decided after taking it up with the Chief Minster A Revanth Reddy once he was back from his visit to the US. He made it clear that he came to know about the sidewall collapse of the Sunkishala intake well project only from the social media reports. The government was firm on completing the SLBC project and the Dindi lift Irrigation scheme at any cost, he asserted.