Sunny Hinduja gets nostalgic as ‘Aspirants’ celebrates second anniversary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:42 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: Versatile actor Sunny Hinduja’s effortless portrayal of complex characters has won him several accolades and a massive fan-following, ‘Sandeep Bhaiya’ from the acclaimed show ‘Aspirants’ being the most iconic one. As the show marked its second anniversary recently, the actor looks back upon his journey and hints at a season 2.

The actor has been showered with immense love for his role in TVF’s ‘Aspirants’ Season 1. His character of Sandeep Bhaiya captivated audiences and critics alike, and became a household name as soon as the show was released.

As ‘Aspirants’ marks its 2nd anniversary, Sunny Hinduja walks down the memory lane and says, “I am delighted for all the love and support that I have received and continue to receive for my character ‘Sandeep Bhaiya’. The experience working on the sets of the show was one of my personal favourites.

It still feels fresh whenever someone talks about my role as if it is a day-old released series. People know me by my character name ‘Sandeep Bhaiya’ and that is any actor’s dream come true. It is a privilege to be a part of a show that has touched so many hearts. I hope we are able to get back with another season very soon, can’t wait!”

Sunny’s upcoming projects include ‘The Railway Men’ along with a few unannounced projects.