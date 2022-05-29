Why it is important to have ‘me time’

Hyderabad: For the upcoming TSPSC examinations, you might be already charting down the subjects and the syllabus that needs to be covered while also reading material one after the other. But studying and memorising details continuously might get very tiresome. And that’s when you need a break from continuous reading and take some ‘me time’.

Instead of catching up on a series on Netflix or playing games online, you can also make optimum use of this short break and here’s how:

Watch explanatory videos related to the subject you are reading

Continuous reading might confuse you after a while and thus,to relax and also take a break from reading, you can watch any explanatory video of the subject on YouTube. This might help you understand the topic well – as for a visual explanation – and also might keep you satisfied about the good use of the short ‘me time’ break. Sometimes, you can also watch any comedy videos on social media or YouTube and quickly get back to studying. Try to avoid starting a series or playing any game as it might get difficult to get back to books post that.

Have conversations with fellow aspirants or the State govt.employees

We usually love chit-chatting about random topics with our friends. Similarly, during your me time, you can have a conversation with the fellow aspirants about their plans and status of preparing and also exchange ideas about what could be the best way to approach any subject and so on. You can also discuss about the available material and guide each other about whereto find the right source for subject matter.

Simply write!

When you need a break from reading and need to divert yourself for a bit, get a paper and pen and simply start writing about anything that comes to your mind – it could be related to the subject you are reading or just your thoughts about why you need to clear the TSPSC. By doing this you’d be able to practice writing while also freeing yourself from any thoughts in your head. After a bit you can get back to studying with a light head.

