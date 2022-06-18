Self-confidence vital to excel in examinations, SEC tells job aspirants

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:31 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

TS Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi interacting with job aspirants at an awareness programme in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: Telangana State Election Commissioner, C Parthasarathi opined that self-confidence was vital to get jobs in district, zonal, and multi-zonal levels by the state government.

Parthasarathi was chief guest at an awareness programme to educate youth preparing for Group-I, SI and other competitive examinations organized by the district collector here on Saturday.

Interacting with job aspirants, Parthasarathi gave some advice to follow while preparing for competitive examinations. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state government was recruiting jobs vacant in various departments, and advised the youth to utilize the opportunity. It was possible to get job if the aspirants were prepared with a perfect plan.

Besides dreaming, youth should strive hard and continue preparation by following syllabus and charting out a schedule to fulfill their dreams. Informing that every question and each and every mark were important in the examination, he said that review of old question papers would help the aspirants more.

Informing that he also came from a middle class and rural background, Parthasarathi asked the aspirants to prepare for exams with self-confidence instead of getting to inferiority complex. Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, Additional Collector GV Shyam Prasad Lal, ZP CEO Priyanka, Deputy Transport Commissioner Mamndla Chandrashekhar Goud, Vaaradhi society in-charge Anjaneyulu and others participated in the programme.