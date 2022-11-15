Sunrisers Hyderabad release captain Williamson ahead of IPL auction

Hyderabad: City-based Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad released their captain Kane Williamson and star batter and West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran ahead of the league’s mini auction, on Tuesday.

Tuesday is the last date to announce the full list of players retained and released by the teams ahead of the mini auction, scheduled to be held on December 23 in Kochi.

The other players that were let-go by the 2016 champions were Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, R Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushanth Mishra and Vishnu Vinod.

The Eagles retained Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazal Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.

With the latest releases, they will go into the min auction with a purse of Rs 42.25 crore with four overseas players’ slots remaining.

Meanwhile, IPL giants Chennai Super Kings ended their hugely successful 11-year association with legendary all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. The day started with Mumbai Indians’ longstanding West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard announcing his retirement from the IPL, only to be drafted as the five-time champions’ batting coach.

In other big movements, Punjab Kings have released their last edition’s captain Mayank Agarwal. Mumbai Indians have released as many as 13 players, including Kieron Pollard, who announced retirement earlier in the day.