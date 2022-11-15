| Iplretention Trends On Twitter As Last Date To Submit List Of Retention Players Ends Today

#IPLretention trends on Twitter as last date to submit list of retention players ends today

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:36 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Source: Twitter/Mumbai Indians.

Hyderabad: With the BCCI deciding to hold a mini IPL auction on December 23 in Kochi, today is the last date for franchises to submit the retention players list. The franchises have time up to 5 pm today to submit their lists to BCCI.

Punjab Kings has a total purse of Rs 8.45 crore and the Lucknow Super Giants franchise has been left with the smallest purse of Rs 5 crore. The franchise teams can build their purse by releasing some players and they can also opt for the transfer of players.

Here’s what we know so far:

Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz were traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Jason Behrendorff was traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians.

Shardul Thakur was traded by Delhi Capitals for Aman Khan with Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR released Aaron Finch and retained Alex Hales ahead of IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the IPL and now he will don the role of batting coach of the Mumbai Indians.

The West Indian all-rounder’s fans in India are paying tribute to the all-rounder following his retirement by trending #IPLrentention. Pollard, known for his hitting abilities, enjoys a huge fan following in India. He made his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2010 and has been with the team since then.

Here’s how his fans are reacting to his retirement from IPL: