Sreenidhi Deccan FC clinch B Division Shiv Kumar Lal League title

Imtiyaz netted a hat-trick and Wungthan scored a brace, powering Sreenidhi Deccan FC to victory over Mysrum Stars FC and clinching the B Division title.
Hyderabad: Sreenidhi Deccan FC smashed Mysrum Stars FC 9-0 to emerge champions of the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) B Division Shiv Kumar Lal League at Sreenidhi Deccan Arena, Aziznagar on Thursday.
Results: Sreenidhi Deccan FC 9 (Tikkam 14’, Wungthan 28’, 31’, Hemanth 41’, Imtiyaz 56’, 69’, 70’, Abbas 88’, Vicky 93’) beat Mysrum Stars FC 0; Awards: Winners: Sreenidhi Deccan FC, Runners-Up: Royal United FC, Disciplined Team award: Mysrum Stars FC.