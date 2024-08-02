Sreenidhi Deccan FC clinch B Division Shiv Kumar Lal League title

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 12:03 AM

Sreenidhi Deccan FC squad after their triumph in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Sreenidhi Deccan FC smashed Mysrum Stars FC 9-0 to emerge champions of the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) B Division Shiv Kumar Lal League at Sreenidhi Deccan Arena, Aziznagar on Thursday.

Imtiyaz netted a hat-trick and Wungthan scored a brace, powering their team to victory in a one-sided encounter and clinching the title.

Results: Sreenidhi Deccan FC 9 (Tikkam 14’, Wungthan 28’, 31’, Hemanth 41’, Imtiyaz 56’, 69’, 70’, Abbas 88’, Vicky 93’) beat Mysrum Stars FC 0; Awards: Winners: Sreenidhi Deccan FC, Runners-Up: Royal United FC, Disciplined Team award: Mysrum Stars FC.