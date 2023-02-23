Super-obese patient loses 70 kgs after bariatric surgery at Osmania General Hospital

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:24 AM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: For the first time in a government hospital in Telangana, surgeons at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) have successfully completed a laparoscopic gastric bypass (bariatric weight loss surgery) on a 23-year-old super obese patient who was weighing 214 kg.

The 23-year-old patient Thakur Mandira Singh, a resident of Mahesh Nagar colony, Hyderabad, was admitted with a weight of 214 kgs and a BMI of 66 (super obese class III type). As a result of extreme obesity (also called Sumo Type), the patient was suffering from diabetes, hypertension, obstructive sleep apnea and fatty liver disease.

Led by Head, Surgical Gastroenterology, OGH, Dr Ch Madhusudhan, the procedure was taken-up about two-months ago for free of cost. At private hospitals in Hyderabad, such a complex surgery for could possibly cost up to Rs. 10 lakh.

“We did laparoscopic mini gastric bypass surgery, which took over 4 hours to conclude. He was kept on a liquid diet for one week and now he is on a regular diet. Post-surgery, the patient has lost 70 kgs in two months,” Dr Madhusudhan said.

The OGH surgeons cautioned that bariatric surgery should not be taken easily and it should be only done after proper optimization and evaluation of comorbid medical conditions. Post-operative close follow-up is also very essential. Due to super-obese condition of the patient, the OGH doctors struggled to adjust the patient on a single operation table.

“It must be made very clear that our doctors conducted the surgery to save the life of a morbidly obese patient who was struggling with multiple health complications due to excessive fat. Bariatric surgery is not meant for all and usually is taken-up for such extreme cases,” Superintendent, OGH, DR B Nagender pointed out.