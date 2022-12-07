CARE Hospitals successfully performs first bariatric surgery in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:09 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills on Wednesday announced the successful completion of a bariatric surgery on a 26-year-old patient, using Medtronic Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system.

Due to morbid obesity, the patient, who was weighing 148 kg, was suffering from uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure, which needed immediate intervention. The robotic bariatric surgery was performed successfully and the patient had a successful post-operative recovery.

The comorbidities were steadily getting back to normalcy, Dr. Venugopal Pareek, senior gastrointestinal, laparoscopic

and bariatric surgeon, who led the surgery, said.

“The Hugo robotic system has opened a world of possibilities for surgeons from various clinical specialties. The surgeons can now extend the benefits of minimally invasive surgery to more patients,” Dr. Nikhil Mathur, Group Chief of Medical Services, said.

The system provides enhanced dexterity and allows surgeons to perform complex surgical tasks with greater accuracy and control and given the minimally invasive robotic surgery, patients have fewer complications, smaller scars and quick.