| Super Surfaces And Hogar Controls Are Proud Sponsors Of Hyderabads First Ever 10k Relay Run

Super Surfaces and Hogar Controls are proud sponsors of Hyderabad’s first-ever 10K relay run

Hyderabad: Super Surfaces, India’s premium luxury wall surface specialist, and Hogar Controls, a US-based IoT company specializing in luxury smart home solutions, proudly announce their sponsorship of the inaugural FITRE FY Presents Hyderabad 10K Relay Run. This landmark event, taking place on January 20, 2024, at the iconic Gachibowli Stadium, promises to redefine fitness and […]

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 January 2024, 10:27 AM

Hyderabad: Super Surfaces, India’s premium luxury wall surface specialist, and Hogar Controls, a US-based IoT company specializing in luxury smart home solutions, proudly announce their sponsorship of the inaugural FITRE FY Presents Hyderabad 10K Relay Run. This landmark event, taking place on January 20, 2024, at the iconic Gachibowli Stadium, promises to redefine fitness and community spirit in Hyderabad.

The relay run, kicking off at 4 pm, is a unique blend of athleticism and camaraderie. Teams of five will battle it out, conquering 2 km stretches each, not just for individual glory but for the thrill of collective achievement. Adding to the excitement are confirmed participants from the Adira community – the in-house employee engagement and welfare initiative of Super Surfaces and Hogar Controls.

Speaking on the event’s significance, G. Ravindran R, Vice President – Marketing at Super Surfaces and Hogar Controls, expressed, “This partnership seamlessly aligns with our vision of promoting a luxurious lifestyle intertwined with fitness, perfectly complementing Adira’s commitment to employee well-being.”

He further emphasized, “The 10K Relay Run underscores our dedication to spreading awareness around physical and mental health. The adrenaline rush of passing the baton fosters a sense of teamwork and shared accomplishment, taking fitness and community spirit in Hyderabad to a whole new level.”

With an anticipated turnout of over 600 participants, the FITRE FY Presents Hyderabad 10K Relay Run serves as a powerful platform for Super Surfaces and Hogar Controls to champion mental health awareness and showcase their unwavering commitment to a harmonious blend of luxury and wellness.