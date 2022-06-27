Supporting Yashwant Sinha to protect India from BJP: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:15 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

New Delhi: Extending support to the Opposition parties’ Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said a decision to this effect was taken due to multiple reasons especially to end the dictatorial and authoritarian policies of the BJP government at the Centre. He felt that the Modi government took a series of undemocratic decisions which resulted in injustice to the people.

Speaking to mediapersons after accompanying Yashwant Sinha for filing the nominations here, Rama Rao said in the last eight years, the BJP had toppled the democratically elected governments in eight States and formed its governments despite not having majority. He stated that there is no doubt that the BJP has taken every opportunity that comes its way in this regard.

“The BJP has been misusing the Central agencies to create a disturbance among the Opposition parties and harass or lure their leaders, to pursue its political interests. Every party that believes in democracy needs to oppose these actions. Hence, the TRS has rejected the BJP’s Presidential candidate and extending support to the Opposition parties’ candidate Yashwant Sinha,” he said.

However, he made it clear that there was no personal animosity or opposition to Draupadi Murmu, the BJP Presidential candidate nominated by the ruling NDA coalition.

The Minister made light of the BJP’s argument to support a tribal candidate for the Presidential post and stated that the BJP had no concern for tribals or their development. He reminded that it has been four years since the Telangana State Assembly passed an unanimous resolution and sent it to the union government requesting to enhance the reservations for tribals in Telangana as per the increased population, but there has been no response till date.

“If the BJP has any affection and love left for the tribals, they must prove it by approving the enhancement of reservation for tribals. The union government is not ready to respond on the issue even after our TRS MPs staged protests inside the Parliament. The promise to set up a tribal university in Telangana under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, has remained a non-starter,” Rama Rao said, slamming the BJP for it’s indifference towards tribals.

He stated that the BJP had done a grave injustice to tribals by merging seven mandals of Khammam district in Andhra Pradesh and forcing them to relocate by causing submergence of these mandals. He said the people especially tribals of the country are fully aware of the vote bank politics of the BJP.

Along with KT Rama Rao, TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao, MPs Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, G Ranjith Reddy, J Santosh Kumar and others accompanied Yashwant Sinha while he filed the nominations and extended support on behalf of the TRS party.