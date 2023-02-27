CM KCR condemns arrest of Manish Sisodia

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening after being interrogated by the agency for approximately eight hours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS national president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by CBI in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. He said that it was nothing but an attempt to divert people’s attention from the Modi-Adani nexus.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had earlier termed his arrest as undemocratic and vicious act which was part of a larger conspiracy of the BJP to damage the reputation of the Opposition leaders and weaken the Opposition parties, ahead of elections.