Won’t be cowed down by Centre’s ‘witch hunting’: KTR

He also demanded that the Prime Minister prove his sincerity by conducting a probe into the stock market manipulation and fraud by the Adani group

Hanamkonda: Continuing his tirade against BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ‘witch hunting’ of the Opposition parties including the BRS through the central investigating agencies, BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao has made it clear that they were not afraid of these threats.

He also demanded that the Prime Minister prove his sincerity by conducting a probe into the stock market manipulation and fraud by the Adani group. The comments assume significance in the wake of arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in the liquor policy case on Sunday.

Addressing a massive public meeting at Sodashapalli village in the district on Monday after participating in foundation laying ceremonies, he slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his failure to bring the black money stashed in tax havens as promised by him. Alleging that Modi had indeed helped Adani to become the most richest person in India, KTR said, “By helping the Adani to grow bigger and bigger, Modi received huge money in the form of party fund which is used to buy votes, split parties and topple the Opposition party governments in the States.”

Accusing the BJP of deliberately neglecting the development of Telangana State, the BRS working president said, “BJP is a curse on Telangana. It has not done anything for the development Telangana. It has failed to sanction Kaziept coach factory and others promised to the State,” he said.

Referring to what he termed as a “targeted hunt” by central agencies against the BRS leaders, he made it clear that the BRS would be not cowed down by these tactics. “We are afraid of these attempts. I can go to any extent to challenged them,” he said. The BRS leaders, however, urged the people of Telangana to support and protect the party and its chief K Chandrashekhar Rao. “It is the need of the hour, you need to protect our party and its chief,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister has lashed out at the Opposition parties for their attempts to gain political mileage over the unfortunate death of Dr Daravath Preethi of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC).

“The Opposition is trying to politicize each and every small issue. They are also trying to derive political gains by making the death of Dr Preethi a political issue. I wholeheartedly express sympathies to the family members of Preethi from my end and on behalf of the BRS. I am also assuring that we will provide all necessary support. We will also not spare the accused and ensure strict punishment to him as per the law,” he said.