Supreme Court seeks CBI, ED response on Kavitha’s bail pleas

Contending that she was entitled to bail, Rohatgi referred to the apex court's verdict and order passed on the pleas filed by Kejriwal and Sisodia

By PTI Published Date - 12 August 2024, 02:11 PM

BRS leader K Kavitha

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the CBI and ED on BRS leader K Kavitha‘s pleas seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A Bench of justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan agreed to hear Kavitha’s pleas challenging the Delhi High Court’s July 1 verdict denying her bail in these cases.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kavitha, told the Bench that she has been in custody for around five months and the charge sheet and prosecution complaint have been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively.

A prosecution complaint is the ED’s equivalent of a charge sheet. Rohatgi said there were around 500 witnesses in both these cases. Contending that she was entitled to bail, Rohatgi referred to the apex court’s verdict and order passed on the pleas filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia.

The top court had granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged scam. Sisodia was granted bail in both the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Rohatgi said Kavitha’s case was covered by these orders of the top court.

“We will issue notice,” the Bench said. “May I pray for interim bail,” Rohatgi said. The Bench observed, “Not without hearing them (CBI and ED)”. The Bench then issued notices to the CBI and the ED seeking their responses on Kavitha’s pleas and posted the matter for hearing on August 20.

The High Court had on July 1 dismissed Kavitha’s bail pleas in both the cases, saying she was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy related to the formation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The CBI and the ED have lodged separate cases pertaining to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the policy. The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The CBI arrested her on April 11 in connection with the corruption case linked to the alleged scam. Kavitha has denied the allegations.