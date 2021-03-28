Suramma project works to kickstart soon: Vinod Kumar

He participated in Sri Laxminarsimha Swamy temple jatara held in Ghambeerpur on Sunday, following which he visited Suramma tank and examined the project design

Jagtial: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman, B Vinod Kumar assured to fill all tanks in the surrounding villages by completing Suramma tank project works. He participated in Sri Laxminarsimha Swamy temple jatara held in Ghambeerpur on Sunday, following which he visited Suramma tank and examined the project design.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar promised to kickstart the works of Suramma project very soon. About 67,000 acres of land in Kathalapur and Medipalli mandals would get irrigation water once the project is completed. Besides Suramma tank, all tanks in the area would be filled by arranging lifts on flood flow canal in different places.

During his visit to the tank in December last year, Vinod Kumar instructed officials to redesign Suramma project to enhance ayacut to 67,000 acres from the existing 42,000 acres.

Local farmers had informed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao earlier that farmers of Kathalapur, Medipalli, Malyala, and Kodimyala mandals were not getting water from Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP). In response, the Chief Minister instructed irrigation officials for redesign of the project. Plans have been prepared to fill Suramma tank by lifting water from the flood flow canal.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dava Vasantha, former Karimnagar ZP chairperson Tula Uma, Loka Bapu Reddy and others participated in the programme.

