Suryapet emerges as hub for business and healthcare

Suryapet, located beside National Highway 65, has also emerged as the biggest healthcare facility between Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 05:53 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Suryapet: The Integrated Veg and Meat Market, constructed at Suryapet based on a green concept spending Rs.30 crore, will be open for the public from August 20.

The integrated market was constructed on five acres in the old agricultural marketyard with five blocks. It houses 200 spots having a total plinth area of 2.5 lakh feet. A bank and meeting hall would also be set up in the integrated market. The integrated market does not require a lighting system during the day as it was constructed using sky shade nets.

A special ventilation system was also used in the construction of the market to maintain a particular temperature. In all, 165 shops would be allocated for commercial purposes. It will house vegetable, meat, fruits and flower shops. With the market to be thrown open, the people of Suryapet and surrounding areas will not have to visit different ships across the town for purchases. Suryapet witnesses a floating population of about 20,000 every day from surrounding villages for shopping.

Suryapet, located beside National Highway 65, has also emerged as the biggest healthcare facility between Hyderabad and Vijayawada. The area hospital was converted as a Government General Hospital with the setting up of the Government Medical College at Suryapet. With this, super specialty level healthcare will become accessible to people of the area. Work on the medical college, which was taken up in 20 acres with Rs.156 crore, has been completed. A park was also developed in six acres on the premises of the medical college to create a pleasant atmosphere. The hostel building is also getting ready with the capacity to provide accommodation to 900 medicos.

The G 2 integrated Collectorate complex, which was taken up with Rs.65 crore, was also completed and offices have been allocated to 35 departments. It houses a meeting hall with a sitting capacity of 500 and two video conference halls.

The construction of District Police Office building was also completed with Rs.38.5 crore.

These projects will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during his visit to Suryapet on August 20.