CM KCR turned Telangana into ‘Mohabbat ka Bazaar’: Dasoju Sravan

Dasoju Sravan accused Revanth Reddy of uncivilised behaviour and questioned the AICC leadership's inaction towards his alleged illegal acts, threats, and blackmail politics in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan criticised TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for his recent inflammatory remarks threatening to strip and thrash the police personnel if his party gained power in Telangana. He found the remarks to be “atrocious, barbarian, and irresponsible” in a democratic society.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sravan accused Revanth Reddy of uncivilised behaviour and questioned the AICC leadership’s inaction towards his alleged illegal acts, threats, and blackmail politics in Telangana. He highlighted the TPCC chief’s pattern of intimidation and demanded him to tender unconditional apologies to the police.

“Revanth Reddy has publicily threatened police, who are mandated to implement law and order and ensure safety. Only a seasoned criminal will behave like this in a democratic society,” he said. He stated that the Telangana Congress president got habituated to make such derogatory remarks and to humiliating the marginalised sections of the society.

Sravan emphasised the AICC’s apparent support for Revanth Reddy’s “politics of hatred,” in stark contrast to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s “Nafrat ka Bazar Me Mohabbat ka Dukaan” slogan. “Rahul Gandhi is only talking about opening a Mohabbat ka Dukaan. But he should know that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has already turned Telangana into a Mohabbat ka Bazaar where Congress party’s Revanth Reddy is trying to run a Nafrat ka Dukaan which will backfire on the Congress eventually,” he added.