‘CM KCR proved his commitment for development of Kapu community’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has proved his commitment to the development of Kapu community allotting 6.87 acres of land for the construction of the South India Centre for a Kapu Community Bhavan near HITEC City, said BRS AP unit president Thota Chandrashekar on Wednesday.

He was felicitated by the leaders of Sri Krishna Devaraya Seva Sangham, Kapu Welfare Sena and Kapu Nadu Sangam for taking initiative to getting the land allotted for the community organization. Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out that with a population of over 1.25 crore, the community had emerged as a major segment in Andhra Pradesh. But the YCP government had failed to address its needs. The Kapu Corporation was left crippled in Andhra. The YCP government had been treating the community with scant regard. He demanded the YCP government to allot five acres of land to the community in Andhra.