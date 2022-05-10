Suryapet: Jagadish Reddy asks people to take part in development process

Published Date - 05:49 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was unveiling the statue of Dr B R Ambedkat at Chilpakuntla in Suryapet district on Tuesday.

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday urged the people from all sections to participate in development process by supporting the welfare schemes and development works taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Dalit Bandhu was one such scheme which was becoming a role model for rest of the country, he added.

Unveiling the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at Chilpakuntla of Nuthankal mandal, Jagadish Reddy reminded that the Constitution of India, drafted by Dr Ambedkar, paved way for the people of Telangana to realise their decades old dream of a separate State. He said Ambedkar strongly believed that there was a need for removing socio-economic inequalities in India without shedding a drop of blood. Following the footsteps of Ambedkar, the TRS government adopted pro-people policies to bring qualitative change in the lives of the people of the state, he added.

The Minister said that the living conditions of the people had changed drastically as the State witnessed unprecedented development in the last seven years. The Thungathurthy Assembly constituency which was earlier popular for political clashes, has been a peaceful area in the last seven years. “The State government has been implementing the welfare schemes irrespective of politics and political parties. It is time that the people play their role for successful implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes,” he said.

Chilpakuntla village alone getting Rs 5 lakhs per month in the form of welfare pensions. So far, the village also received additional Rs 10 crore under Rythu Bima, Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi and other development works.

Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore said that Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao has transformed his Assembly constituency with a green cover by providing irrigation facility through SRSP canal from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Several irrigation tanks were overflowing in the area despite the scorching. He reminded that the people of his Assembly constituency struggled to get drinking water during summer before 2014.

Reminding that the state government has decreased the age limit of old age pension to 57 years, he said that 7,981 applicants aged above 57 years would get fresh pensions in his Assembly constituency from the next month. With this, the number of beneficiaries of welfare pensions would reach 50,000 in his assembly constituency, he added.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Gujja Deepika and others were also attended the programme.

