Suryapet: Peddagattu Jathra to be held from Feb 28-Mar 4 next year

A drishti pooja will be performed at the temple on February 14 and the jathra will begin with the arrival of Devarapette (divine box) to the temple from Kesaram village on February 28

By | Published: 6:03 pm

Suryapet: The biannual Sri Lingamanthula Swamy Jathra, popularly known as Peddagattu Jathra, will be held from February 28 to March 4, 2021.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav held a meeting with the elders of the Yadava community and finalised the dates as per the suggestion of temple priests. Peddagattu Jathra is the second biggest annual fete after Sammakka Sarakka jathra in the State. The Lingamanthula Swamy temple is located on a hillock at Durajpally, six km from Suryapet town, abutting National Highway 65.

A drishti pooja will be performed at the temple on February 14 and the jathra will begin with the arrival of Devarapette (divine box) to the temple from Kesaram village on February 28. Bonams will be offered to Goddess Chowdamma by devotees on March 1. A key ritual of the jathra, Chandrapatam, will be on March 2 and the divine box will be taken back to Kesaram village on March 3. The jathra will conclude on March 4 with the procession of makara thoranam.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .