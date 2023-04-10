Suryapet: Police cracks rape and murder case in 48 hours; two arrested

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Representational Image

Suryapet: The Athmakur (S) police on Monday cracked the rape and murder case of a 65-year-old woman at Isthallapuram within 48 hours and arrested Kappala Vijay (26) from Isthallapuram and Gogulothu Khalindhar (25) from Borning thanda.

Superintendent of Police S Rajendra Prasad said the locals had found Nimmala Umadevi dead in her house on the morning of April 8 and alerted the police. She was living alone in the house and it was found that gold ornaments were stolen from the house.

However, the postmortem report indicated that she was raped before being killed, following which the police launched an investigation and arrested the two persons based on suspicion in the early hours of Monday.

During interrogation, the two confessed that Vijay had entered Umadevi’s house and killed her after raping her while Khalindhar stood on guard at the gate. Vijay also stole six tolas of gold ornaments that the victim was wearing.

The duo managed to get a loan of Rs 1.9 lakh from a finance firm at Suryapet by mortgaging the stolen ornaments. These were recovered by the police on Monday.