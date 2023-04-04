Telangana: 15 agricultural labourers injured in road accident in Suryapet

Road accident occurred when a DCM van hit an vehicle, in which 30 agriculture labourers were going to Muthyalampadu in Andhra Pradesh from Amaravaram of Huzurnagar to work in chilli farms

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:44 AM, Tue - 4 April 23

Suryapet: At least 15 agricultural labourers were injured in a road accident at Peddaveedu of Mattampally mandal in the district on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the road accident occurred when a DCM van hit an vehicle, in which 30 agriculture labourers were going to Muthyalampadu of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh from Amaravaram of Huzurnagar mandal here to work in chilli farms. In an effort to avoid hitting a motorcyclist, the DCM driver had swerved sharply but hit the vehicle carrying the labourers.

The injured persons have been shifted to the area hospital in Huzurnagar for treatment.

Mattampally police filed a case and investigation is on.