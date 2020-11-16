Suryapet police rescue 5-year-old boy from kidnappers

Accused, Yadala Venkateshwarlu (19) is a native of Shyamarajupuram of Durgi mandal in Guntur district

By | Published: 11:14 pm

Suryapet: The Suryapet police rescued five-year-old Parikamalla Gowtham from kidnappers and arrested three persons, including two minors, who were allegedly involved in the incident.

Accused, Yadala Venkateshwarlu (19) is a native of Shyamarajupuram of Durgi mandal in Guntur district. The two minors also belong to the same mandal.

Later, Superintendent of Police R Bhaskaran handed over the minors to his parents. Bhaskaran said the three had conducted a recce in Bhagath Singh Nagar, on Khammam road in Suryapet, on November 14 and collected phone numbers of some persons residing in the area. They kidnapped Gowtham between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm on November 15 when the boy was returning home after purchasing oil and match boxes from a kirana shop. The police had no clue until the tailor in the colony received a phone call from the kidnappers at 9 am on November 15 saying Gowtham was with them.

Four special teams were formed to track the boy after the kidnappers called the boy’s father on phone demanding Rs 10 lakh. The two minor kidnappers contacted one of their gang members, who took the boy to Hyderabad. The IT team of the police traced the location of the cell phone which was used by one of kidnappers from Hyderabad and examined the CCTV footage in the area with the help of Task Force Police of Hyderabad.

When the boy’s father agreed to give Rs 7 lakh to the kidnappers, they gave a missed call from a phone which belonged to one of the kidnappers. Based on the phone number, the police found the identity of the kidnappers and worked out a plan. Venkateshwarlu, along with Gowtham, came to a place on the outskirts of Miyalaguda to collect the money. It was then that the police arrested him and rescued the boy.

The two minors were arrested from Shyamarajupuram.

Movie tricks that went wrong

The three persons had turned kidnappers for easy money borrowing tricks from movies and TV serials.

They had zeroed in on Bhagath Singh Nagar to kidnap a boy as it was a posh colony and executed their plan. They made calls to the boy’s father from phone numbers of passersby saying they wanted to make urgent phone calls. Once the call was over, they blocked his phone number.

However, a small mistake cost them dear. After the boy’s father agreed to pay Rs 7 lakh to them, the kidnappers gave a missed call from one of their numbers. This was enough for police to trap them.

