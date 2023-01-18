Harnaaz Sandhu’s gown tribute to Sushmita and Lara

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 05:31 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu stole the show with the outfit she wore while taking her last walk as the Miss Universe. She wore a black gown that featured photos of former Miss Universe from India on it: Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta.

Harnaaz took her final walk and crowned her successor, R’Bonney Nola, the new Miss Universe while wearing the black gown to pay a tribute to her predecessors. Her black-and-white floor-length gown, designed by Saisha Shinde, had faces of Lara and Sushmita from their winning moments on either side of the gown.

Saisha shared the picture of the gown on her Instagram showing how the gown brought together “Our trio of pride”, she also mentioned that it was an honour to make the gown for Harnaaz for her final walk as Miss Universe, her reign was a learning experience for her. Lara Dutta reacted by sharing stories on her Instagram.

Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe crown in December 2021 and became the third Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe. Earlier, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta were crowned in 1994 and 2000 respectively.