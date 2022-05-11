Suzuki demonstrates V2X Technology for cars at IIT-H

Five Maruti Suzuki Car installed with prototype V2X technology are demonstrated at IIT-H Campus near Kandi in Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: A new technology that could help drastically cut down the number of road accidents and check road congestion, developed by the Suzuki in assocaiton with Maruti Suzuki and IIT Hyderabad, was demonstrated at the IIT-H campus here on Wednesday.

The pioneering technology named V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) can alert the car drivers in different scenarios. This technology-installed vehicle will have an ambulance alerting system, wrong-way, driver alerting system, pedestrian alerting system, motorcycle alerting system, road condition alerting system, and car as a computer.

Speaking at the demo, Maruti Suzuki Executive Director Rahul Bharthi said that the V2X-fitted car drivers are alerted about an approaching emergency vehicle and its path. It helps the driver to safely plan maneuvers and make way for an emergency vehicle. The alert system will also share minute details like the distance between the vehicles on a real-time basis.

The other facilities include an alert the existence of a wrong-way-driver approaching his car. It will also alert car drivers about a pedestrian nearby who could be coming in the way of the car. This will help the drivers to take precautionary measures to avoid a potential collision. Car drivers can also learn about a fast-moving two-wheeler approaching from a blind spot and likely to collide. Real-time information is shared with the driver about the distance and direction of the approach. The driver receives an alert of bad road conditions and cautions the driver to tread carefully ahead in the journey.

The demonstation was witnessed by TRAI Advisor Munisekhar Avileli, Telecom Deputy DG YGSC Kishore Babu, Wireless Monitoring Organisation Director VJ Christopher, Telangana IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan, IIT-H Director Prof BS Murty and otehrs. The technology is still being developed and at a nascent stage. The researchers say it could be fully developed by 2025 or 2030.

