| Swapnalok Fire Incident Sajjanar Said Thorough Investigation Should Be Conducted

‘Thorough investigation should be conducted into QNet role in Swapnalok fire incident’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director VC Sajjanar said that a thorough investigation should be conducted into the role of the firm – QNet, in the Swapnalok Complex fire incident.

He said the case should be investigated from all possible angles and legal action should be taken against those responsible. The law enforcement agencies should monitor the movements of fraudulent organisations.

Sajjanar was reacting to the death of six youths, including two women working in QNet office located on the fifth floor in the complex.

“The fraudulent manner in which QNet firm functions and cheats people, has been once exposed with this fire mishap. There are news reports that QNet was operating a Multi-Level Marketing behind the scenes while running a call center in the complex. It is learnt that 40 young people are working there,” Sajjanar said.

The family members of the victims are alleging that QNet agents extorted Rs.1.5 lakh to Rs.3 lakh from each of the victims, he added.

Sajjanar warned youngsters against falling trap to fraudulent firms in the greed of easy and quick money.