Swayambhar NARI organises 7-day handicraft exhibition in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:45 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

An artisan from Shantiniketan West Bengal seen demonstrating batik hand painting on Umbrellas and Dupattas at a 7 day exhibition at YWCA in West Marredpally

Hyderabad: After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the unique handicraft exhibition ‘Swayambhar Nari’ has returned to Hyderabad.

Being held at the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) in Marredpally, the seven-day exhibition, organised by Swayambhar NARI, a Kolkata-based voluntary organization, will be open from 11 am to 8 pm till August 25.

The hand painted age-old Batik and Pattachitra articrafts—leather bags, laptop bags, umbrellas, age-old tea kettles, sarees, dress material, tea coasters, and trays—are displayed at the exhibition. Visitors can witness artisans performing live Batik and Pattachitra paintings.

Pattachitra, an ancient cloth-based scroll painting from the eastern Indian states, is known for its intricate details as well as mythological narratives and folktales inscribed in it. Batik is the age-old art of applying wax-resistant dye to fabrics to create beautiful and colourful designs.

The exhibition also showcases different types of handicrafts from Shantiniketan, Bengal handloom and Linen Sarees, Kantha work sarees and Kantha products, along with jewelry and jute items.