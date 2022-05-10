Swiggy temporarily suspends Genie services in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Benguluru

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:07 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: Swiggy has temporarily shut its pick-up and drop-off service Genie, as the company reportedly struggles to hire a delivery workforce and keep up with the demand.

According to media reports, the Genie service has been unavailable for the past few days, mainly in major metro cities of Hyderabad, Benguluru and Mumbai.

“Due to operational stress in your city, we are temporarily unavailable. We will be back soon,” shows the app, when checked.

“Swiggy Genie is temporarily unavailable in 3 out of the 68 cities. The cricketing and festive season has resulted in a surge in demand for servicing the requirements for both the food marketplace and Instamart, requiring us to prioritize these deliveries accordingly. We hope to resume Swiggy Genie in the impacted cities soon,” a Swiggy spokesperson has reportedly said to the media.

