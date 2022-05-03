Swimming pools lie in neglect; GHMC not bothered

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published: Published Date - 11:15 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

B.V. Gurumurthy Memorial Swimmg pool Secunderabad. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: It has been over a week since the much-awaited Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) summer camps began in twin cities after a two-year Covid-forced hiatus.

While the GHMC centres in various parts are abuzz with kids honing their skills in various disciplines, the swimming pools are still sporting a deserted look. With the temperatures in the city soaring with each passing day, the swimming pools are the go-to places for many. However, the pools are yet to be opened.

Though the GHMC Additional Commission, Sports, Vijaya Lakshmi informed this newspaper earlier that the orders to open swimming pools were passed last month itself, none of the pools were made available for the public. “We issued instructions to open swimming pools with immediate effect last month (March) itself. However, the officials concerned will inspect the pools and see whether they need any repairs before opening. A few pools needed to be repaired and the work is going on. There are 14 swimming pools under GHMC and a few were opened already. But there are a few that are not opened owing to repair works,” Vijaya Lakshmi had said earlier.

There are seven swimming pools – Secunderabad, Ameerpet, Amberpet, Sanath Nagar, Vijayanagar Colony, Mogulpura and Chandulal Baradari- under GHMC which see huge numbers of crowds. A few more will come under the control of GHMC soon. With these pools not yet functional, many private swimming pools are cashing in on the opportunity and fleecing trainers. A few trainees are dejected at the fact that the swimming pools are yet to be opened.

Basha Mahmood, GHMC Sports Director said they could not open the pools along with summer camps owing to minor repairs. “The pools were closed for over two years because of the Covid-19. So we were doing all the repair work. Most of the pools are ready. We could not open them along with summer camps because of the repair work,” he said.

Venkat Reddy, in-charge of the Amberpet Swimming Pool echoed similar reasons. “The pool is now ready to be opened. Because of the two straight government holidays, we waited. They will be open in a couple of days. We could not get them ready by April 25 to open with summer camps since they were shut for over two years and repair works were going on,” he added.

The swimming pool in Secunderabad is one of the busiest in the twin cities during a regular time and Srinivas Gound, in-charge of the pool, said they were ready to tackle the huge demand. “The pools will be opened on May 6 or 7. We filled the water and checked everything. The water needs to be filtered,” he revealed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .