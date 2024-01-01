T Cell therapy centre for cancer treatment at Indo-American Cancer Hospital

CAR T Cell Therapy Centre uses genetic engineering technology to train body’s own T Cells to fight even resistant cancer cells and offers long term survival for patients with certain type of blood cancers like Lymphomas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

CAR T Cell Therapy Centre uses genetic engineering technology to train body’s own T Cells to fight even resistant cancer cells and offers long term survival for patients with certain type of blood cancers like Lymphomas

Hyderabad: Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI) on Monday launched CAR T Cell Therapy Centre, which uses genetic engineering technology to train body’s own T Cells to fight even resistant cancer cells and offers long term survival for patients with certain type of blood cancers like Lymphomas, a press release said.

The Therapy Center, which was inaugurated today by Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chairman, BIACH&RI in the presence of the senior oncologists from the hospital, has already performed its first CAR T Cell Therapy in the hospital on December 27 on a patient with resistant Lymphoma.

On the occasion, Balakrishna also launched a special stem cell transplantation survivors’ support group through which hospital’s patient counselors, social work experts and medical professionals will be in contact with transplant survivors and guide them whenever they need.

Dr Kurapati Krishnaiah, CEO, BIACH&RI, Dr Senthil Rajappa, HOD, Medical Oncology and other senior doctors were present.