T-Hub hosts Corporate Innovation Conclave

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:34 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: Startup ecosystem enabler T-Hub hosted its Corporate Innovation Conclave held in New Delhi. It introduced the Great Corporate to Innovate (GCTI), India’s first indigenous innovation ranking mechanism, for creating competition for innovation among corporates. T-Hub and a jury of global innovators will evaluate corporates’ status and innovation quotient and certify them.

T-Hub also announced its international expansion with the launch of T-Hub Chicago. This will enable T-Hub to participate in the technology ecosystem in Chicago and help Indian startups to scale globally and international startups to access the network of T-Hub.

“The T-Hub Corporate Innovation Conclave has been the perfect platform for corporates and technology leaders to meet, connect, and collaborate to advance and transform businesses,” said IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

“The conclave has helped corporates unlock the potential for open innovation, enabling them to collaborate and create inclusive experiences,” said T-Hub CEO M Srinivas Rao.

“Corporates are beginning to grasp how open innovation can create new opportunities for their stakeholders, customers and the communities in which they operate. With the launch of GCTI, we will create a strong innovation environment for companies,” said Panneerselvam Madanagopal, Chief Innovation Officer of T-Hub.