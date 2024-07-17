| T Hub Partners With Next Bharat Ventures To Drive Rural Innovation Through Suzuki Initiative

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 03:29 PM

Hyderabad: T-Hub has announced a strategic partnership with Next Bharat Ventures, the debut fund of Suzuki Motor Corporation in India dedicated to nurturing and empowering impact entrepreneurs creating value for rural India.

Next Bharat Ventures plans to launch a 4-month immersive Next Bharat Residency Program for early-stage entrepreneurs committed to impacting rural and informal sectors in India. Applications are open until July 31 with the program commencing on October 14.

The inclusive application process, including WhatsApp submissions, ensures broad participation with a swift two-week review period. The program features extensive mentorship sessions by industry leaders and offers equity investments ranging from Rs.1 crore to Rs 5 crore for selected startups.

T-Hub’s expertise and extensive network will be instrumental in amplifying the reach and impact of Next Bharat Ventures’ initiatives. Through this partnership, T-Hub will leverage its expertise and network to amplify Next Bharat Ventures’ reach and impact, a press release said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Vipul Nath Jindal, Managing Director & CEO of Next Bharat Ventures, Ronit Kumar and Prathyusha Thammineni from Suzuki Motor Corporation, Sachin Ahuja from Next Bharat Ventures, along with Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO of T-Hub,. Sujit Jagirdar and Avinash Kedari from T-Hub, and Sushovan Chatterjee, Innovation Consultant at T-Hub.