HYLENR demonstrates world’s first cold fusion technology to generate clean energy

This inventive cold fusion technology has received patent from the Government of India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 04:11 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Startup HYLENR has demonstrated world’s first and a ground breaking cold fusion technology to generate clean energy. This innovation has received a patent from the Government of India for its Low Energy Nuclear Reactor Technology.

HYLENR’s Low Energy Nuclear Reactor is a promising alternative for power generation, by amplifying input electricity to produce heat for space application (MMRTG), steam generation for multiple applications, room heating across cold regions globally, induction heating for domestic and Industrial requirements. Also, HYLENR devices can drastically decrease the risk profile for space missions.

In a live demonstration during the launch of the product here on Wednesday, HYLENR’s product successfully achieved a consistent 1.5x heat amplification (150 watts equivalent heat) from 100W electrical input.

HYLENR’s reactors utilise Low Energy Nuclear Reactors (LENR known as “cold fusion”) by applying milligrams of hydrogen and small volume of electricity to stimulate and generate excess heat through fusion. These can produce significantly more heat than the input energy, making it a game-changing technology for power generation.

Dr. Prahlada Ramarao, Former Distinguished Scientist DRDO and currently the Chief Innovation Officer, HYLENR, said “LENR reactors utilize low-energy nuclear reactions to generate excess heat. By applying a small volume of electricity to stimulate these reactions, LENR can produce significantly more heat than the input energy, making it a potentially game-changing technology for power generation.”

Siddhartha Durairajan, Chief Executive Officer, HYLENR said the Team has invested the last 10 years into developing the patented technology and plan to further invest and raise funds to commercialise the product in an accelerated mode. “The advanced research and development facility of HYLENR is located at T-HUB, Hyderabad. One more development centre is located in electronic city in Bengaluru.” he added.