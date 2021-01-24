T-SAT to broadcast classes on competitive exams from Jan 25

Youth aspiring to crack the competitive exams of the SSC can follow the broadcasts and prepare accordingly.

Hyderabad: T-SAT Nipuna, one of the channels run by Society for Telangana State Network (SoFTNET), will broadcast sessions on recruitment exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Youth aspiring to crack the competitive exams of the SSC can follow the broadcasts and prepare accordingly. The programmes will be aired on T-Sat Nipuna starting January 25 on a daily basis from January 27 till April 12.

As per notifications by the SSC, there are 12,328 vacancies in various gazetted, non-gazetted, junior/senior assistant, data entry capacities. Out of these, 6,506 are for the combined graduate level and 5,522 are for the higher secondary level.

The programmes by T-SAT will feature 162 topics spread over 424 hours of airtime over a period of 75 days, i.e. from January 27 to April 12, as the competitive exams are scheduled after April 12, according to a press release on Sunday.

Subject experts will hold live broadcasts on topics related to General English, Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness and General Studies. Interested candidates can watch the programmes from 7 am to 11 am, and 3 pm to 8 pm. Also, the aspirants can also call on 040-23540326, 23540726 and 18004254039 to get their doubts clarified by experts.

“The aim of this initiative is to give candidates from Telangana a strong foot-hold to get into government positions and work towards the betterment of the country as a whole,” T-SAT CEO, R Shailesh Reddy said

The same classes can be watched on T-SAT’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram handles, also.

