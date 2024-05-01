Nama meets morning walkers in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 May 2024, 07:30 PM

Kothagudem: BRS candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha seat Nama Nageswara Rao met morning walkers at Prakasam Stadium, Pragathi Maidan and Central Park here on Wednesday and conducted election campaign.

He interacted with the public asking them to cast their vote on the car symbol to elect him with a huge majority.

He shared with them his experiences during the days he worked in KTPS and closely connected with Paloncha and Kothagudem and he studied SSC in Paloncha and intermediate in Kothagudem.

Nageswara Rao noted that BJP and Congress MPs from the State never talked about the interests of the State.

He said he has attended the Parliament for most days, asked the highest number of questions among all the Telangana MPs and has spread the reputation of the district as the best parliamentarian.

Only BRS MPs have the ability to protect the interests of Telangana while claiming that he had fought for Bhadrachalam-Kovvur railway line by writing 120 letters to the Central government, meeting the union ministers and staged dharnas. Nageswara Rao said he played a key role in solving the Singareni problems.

He requested the voters to send him to the Parliament again to support the BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao.