TOSS releases SSC and Intermediate exam results

Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) on Thursday released the SSC and Intermediate exams results. As many as 31691 candidates took the SSC exams and 51.20 per cent passed.
The pass percentage in the intermediate was 52.72 out of 41668 candidates who appeared for the exams. Results are available on the website www.telanganaopenschool.org.
The printed memorandum of marks for pass/fail candidates will be dispatched to the respective institutions within 25 days, the TOSS said.
Candidates may also obtain a copy of their web memorandum of marks from the website starting June 27, it added.