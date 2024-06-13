TOSS releases SSC and Intermediate exam results

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 June 2024, 11:40 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) on Thursday released the SSC and Intermediate exams results. As many as 31691 candidates took the SSC exams and 51.20 per cent passed.

The pass percentage in the intermediate was 52.72 out of 41668 candidates who appeared for the exams. Results are available on the website ‭www.telanganaopenschool.org.

The‬‭ printed memorandum of marks‬‭ for‬‭ pass/fail‬‭ candidates‬‭ will‬‭ be‬ dispatched‬‭ to‬‭ the‬‭ respective‬‭ institutions‬‭ within‬‭ 25‬‭ days, the TOSS said.

Candidates‬‭ may‬ also‬‭ obtain‬‭ a‬‭ copy‬‭ of‬‭ their‬‭ web memorandum of marks ‭from‬‭ the‬‭ website‬‭ starting‬‭ June‬‭ 27,‬ it added.