SSC issues notification to fill 17,727 Group ‘B’, Group ‘C’ posts

In the southern region, the test will be held in 10 centres in Andhra Pradesh, seven in Tamil Nadu, three in Telangana and one in Puducherry.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 July 2024, 02:51 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2024 for filling up of 17,727 various Group “B” and “C” posts in different Ministries, Departments and Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies and Tribunals etc.

The computer-based test will be conducted in September/October. In the southern region, the test will be held in 10 centres in Andhra Pradesh, seven in Tamil Nadu, three in Telangana and one in Puducherry.

Candidates from all parts of the country are eligible to apply. Applications must be submitted in online mode only through the Commission’s website https://ssc.gov.in on or before 11 pm on July 24 and deadline for paying fee online is 11 pm on July 25.

Information regarding details of posts, age limit, essential educational qualification, fee payable, scheme of examination, and how to apply have been made available on the Commission’s website.