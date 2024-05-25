Don’t stop efforts till you achieve goals: Collector

In the programme, 120 government school students, who got a 10 GPA in Class X, were presented with Rs 3000 and a gold medal to each.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 10:20 PM

Karimnagar: Collector Pamela Satpathy advised the students not to stop efforts till they achieve their goals. Despite hardships, they should go ahead with their studies and not go back, the Collector added.

Collector attended the Gampa Vajramma Vidhya Puraskaram programme organised by Venkat Foundation in V-Convention hall in Bommakal bypass road here on Saturday.

The Collector appreciated the foundation for extending support to students, who got good results in SSC. Parents should always encourage the students.

Subsequently, they would get good results in studies, she advised. Students, who studied in government schools, got good results on par with private schools. While 88 private schools got 100 per cent results in SSC, 84 government schools registered 100 per cent results in Karimnagar, she said.

She was proud to inform that government school students got good results. Moreover, the students studying in government schools were excelling in all fields.

If they were determined, they would be ahead than that of private school students. Students should not neglect intermediate on the pretext of getting good marks in SSC, the Collector said.

Advising the students to be first in their studies, she said it was necessary to do hard work till they reach their goals. Peddapalli Additional Collector GV Shyamprasad Lal, Civils rankers Nandala Saikiran, Kolanupaka Sahana, Venkat Foundation chairman Gampa Venkat, and others were present.