T-SAT to telecast special lessons for GMAT

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Special lessons for Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) will be telecast on T-SAT network channels from Monday. In a press release on Sunday, T-SAT CEO, R Shailesh Reddy said the special lessons will be telecast on T-SAT Vidya channel from 9.30 pm to 10 pm on Monday with repeat telecast on Nipuna channel from 8.30 am to 9 am on the next day.

T-SAT which so far telecast lessons for students of primary and higher classes apart from Intermediate, Degree and Engineering, is now making special arrangements to provide lessons for business schools admissions.

As part of GMAT telecast, lessons on competitive aptitude will continue for 30 days and can be availed by graduate and post-graduate students, he said. These telecasts in English apart from T-SAT network channels will also be available on T-SAT website, Facebook, App and YouTube.