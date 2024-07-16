TSAT services disrupted in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 09:25 PM

Hyderabad: Days after announcing plans to air special live programmes for DSC exam aspirants, the TSAT TV channels of Telangana government went silent on Tuesday. NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the Central government’s Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), reportedly withdrawn the GSAT 16 Satellite services after the State government failed to sign the contract.

While the on-air services on the TSAT’s Vidya and Nipuna channels got disrupted for broadcasting, their online broadcasting remained largely unaffected. T-SAT Vidya channel provides free educational videos to students, while T-SAT Nipuna channel offers free coaching to job aspirants.

Blaming the State government for its negligence, BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded that the TSAT network services should be immediately resumed. In a post on X, he stated that due to the inefficiency of the Congress government and its policies, students and unemployed youth are suffering in Telangana.

“It is appalling to note that two educational TV channels under TSAT network – Nipuna and Vidya, have gone blank today because the Revanth Reddy government failed to sign an MoU with the union government undertaking, NewSpace India Limited. The fact that the Congress Government let this happen despite several reminders from NewSpace India Limited proves the ineptness of its leadership,” he said.

Responding to the post, TSAT CEO B Venugopal Reddy clarified that there was no disruption to the TSAT channels and said they were being transmitted on GSAT 8 signal. He said the GSAT 16 was being used only as a test signal and the network would soon sign an MoU with the union government.