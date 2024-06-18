Band Raag infusing modernity into Telugu songs

Raag infuses old classics with contemporary sounds, creating a unique blend that captivates their audience.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 18 June 2024

Hyderabad: In the vibrant music scene of the city, Band Raag has carved a niche for themselves by transforming beloved Telugu film songs with modern influences.

Raag infuses old classics with contemporary sounds, creating a unique blend that captivates their audience. The five piece band consists of vocalist Ishaq Vali, accompanied by the melodies of Elia Kondamudi on keys, the rhythmic groove of Sam on bass, electrifying riffs of Manideep on guitar, and the pulsating beats of Sunny on drums. Celebrating their sixth anniversary, the five-piece band shared insights about their journey and future plans.

The formation of the band was driven by a collective passion for diverse musical genres, storytelling, and connecting with audiences through art. “I’d compare our band’s growth from a seed to a tree,” Sunny, the founder of the band reflects. “Over the past six years, we have traveled across states, experimenting with different sounds and evolving creatively. Each member’s unique skills have significantly shaped the band’s identity and sound.”

Raag enjoys performing songs that consist of elements of Telugu/Hindi fusion, creating a unique sound that reflects their blended tastes. They carefully pick songs with meaningful lyrics, catchy melodies, and dynamic arrangements that allow them to showcase their musical skills and creativity on stage.

The band scene has undergone significant changes over the years, influenced by advancements in technology, shifts in music consumption habits, and evolving trends in popular culture.

Reflecting on their initial days, Sunny says, “when we started, social media was still emerging as a powerful tool for musicians to connect with the audience and promote their music. Now, platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and streaming services have transformed the way bands reach audiences and distribute their music.”

To maintain creativity and freshness, Raag continually seeks new musical influences and genres. They push their creative boundaries by incorporating unconventional instruments, experimenting with innovative production techniques, and exploring new ways to perform live.

Looking ahead, they are working on new material and exploring fresh sounds and ideas including at music festivals, touring new cities, or headlining their own shows. One can stay tuned to their social media for updates on their shows.