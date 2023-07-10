T-Works gives wings to innovators’ dreams

T-Works — India’s largest prototype centre is on a mission to make advanced machinery, expert guidance more accessible

07:00 AM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: From rural innovators to corporate companies, T-Works — India’s largest prototype centre — is helping many design and develop prototypes of products to achieve success.

Since its inception, T Works has delivered 2,000 parts and prototypes to date. This apart, 30 products, which are ready to hit the market, have been developed by T-Works.

Given the infrastructure, availability of advanced machinery and, above all, experts from different sectors, enquiries have been coming in from different States, including private and public enterprises, on designing and developing prototypes of their products.

“In fact, a company from Portugal has sought T Works’ assistance for its drone-based seed ball-dropping device. We are glad that T-Works helped them develop their products in a short time,” T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri said. T-Works has been functioning for quite some time.

The new facility at Raidurgam was launched on March 2 by Foxconn chairman and CEO Young Liu in the presence of Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. Spread across 78,000 sft, T-Works helps innovators, startups, SMEs and corporates to walk in with their ideas, design and develop prototypes, and step out with industry-ready products. There are over 250 major machines — ranging from plastics and composite fabrication, advanced Computer Numerical Control machining to Printed Circuit Board fabrication — under one roof.

Weaver Chintakindi Mallesham struggled for over seven years to develop his Lakshmi Asu machine, which reduced weavers’ manual effort substantially. He is a recipient of the Padma Shri. Not all innovators, especially from rural areas, would have such perseverance and many tend to give up. T-Works is established to help such people. Innovators can access advanced machinery, discuss with experts and technicians, work on their innovation and develop a product, Karampuri said.

Deserving candidates, irrespective their age, education and background, are given a monthly stipend. They can utilise T-Works’ services round the clock and 365 days. Not limiting to technical support, experts guide innovators in sourcing materials, collaborations, mentoring and funding as well.