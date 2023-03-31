T-Works signs pact with Qualcomm to set up unique multilayer PCB

This facility will aid in rapid fabrication of up to 12-layer boards to accelerate electronic product prototyping and development

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:40 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: T-Works, India’s largest prototyping centre, signed a pact with Qualcomm India Private Limited to set up a unique multilayer Printed Circuit Board (PCB) fabrication facility at T-Works.

This facility will aid in rapid fabrication of up to 12-layer boards to accelerate electronic product prototyping and development. Educational and training programmes for students and professionals will also be conducted at the facility.

Qualcomm India is supporting the initiative under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme. Electronics boards have been integral to products for several decades and quality PCB prototyping is needed to get from product idea to validation. At present, it takes a PCB manufacturer about 1 to 15 days to fabricate an electronics board at certain minimum order quantities and first-time entrepreneurs could find it even difficult to identify the right manufacturer for their needs. Through the unique multilayer Printed Circuit Board (PCB) fabrication facility at T-Works, users will get quality PCBs at low volumes within a day, according to a press release.

This upcoming facility will support development for a range of products including electric vehicles, medical devices, industrial automation products, consumer electronics and others. Innovators using T-Works will be able to design, fabricate, assemble, and test their electronic products, all under one roof. This will drastically cut down the cost, time and complexity for product innovation.

“We are making Telangana, and indeed India, the preferred manufacturing destination for electronics. Electronics is at the heart of modern technology and the PCB prototyping facility will enable entrepreneurs to build high-tech products, allowing global brands to be launched from India,” T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri said.

Speaking about the collaboration, Qualcomm India Private Limited Vice president Engineering Shashi Reddy said the Telangana Government had taken a massive stride in the form of T-Works to democratise access to high-end tools as well as talent. “This shows their commitment to making India a leader in product innovation with Hyderabad at its epicentre,” he said.

“We are extremely happy to collaborate with T-Works for this pioneering project. As a leading technology company, we understand the need for such facilities to drive innovation.” Shashi Reddy added.