Solving problems the T-Works way

T-Works is the go-to place for MSMEs, startups and corporates as it offers consultation, design, engineering, sourcing, fabrication and allied services through a single window

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

T-Works has created over 1,000 prototypes, including a ventilator and an oxygen concentrator during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hyderabad: T-Works, India’s largest prototyping facility, has been working since the pandemic. Access to machinery apart, it is the go-to place for MSMEs, startups and corporates as it offers consultation, design, engineering, sourcing, fabrication and allied services through a single window under a single roof.

“T-Works is working to lower the barriers. We are here to create and celebrate a culture of hobbyists, makers and innovators,” Sujai Karampuri, CEO of T-Works, said.

“For some, finding the right equipment or material is not the problem. It could be with the processes adopted. For an MNC based in Hyderabad and involved in a lot of R&D, T-Works offers design, engineering, sourcing, fabrication and allied activities — all in a single window. That is the biggest problem we have solved, cutting the need for them to pursue each separately,” Anand Rajagopalan, Director (Operations), T-Works, said.

In some cases, the solutions are as simple as designing a new screw. “One startup is building a robotic arm that finds a use in a manufacturing unit. They are importing the motors for the robotic arm. They faced a problem creating a screw-like joint in the robotic arm. They sit with our teams to design and fabricate that part. They give the design and our team fabricates it in an hour or two. They take that part and try it on the product that’s being built. If it does not work, the design is reworked. Many will not have access to this kind of precision-engineering tools. We are solving the problem of access here,” he said.

Highlighting the societal use of T-Works’ projects, Rajagopalan said it worked on an unmanned aerial vehicle that can travel 40 km with a one-kg payload. It also created an oxygen concentrator, ventilator and others during the pandemic. It also supported the bio-pot project by a school student, Srija, by designing the equipment required.

So far, 1,000 prototype products have been made. It has worked with EV, industrial automation and IoT companies. It has also worked with an entrepreneur making a component for an electron microscope. “He ships the component to Delhi, from Delhi to the US,” Rajagopalan said.

In all, about 300 have accessed the T-Works services. It is now creating a corporate innovation programme, on the lines of the one in T-Hub. This will cater to their requirements. T-Works decides on equipment, its procurement, installation, commissioning and operations as well.

“Many want more time on machines, which is a good thing for us. We are running them in two shifts already. One shift is exclusively for a startup,” he said.