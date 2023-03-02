Hyderabad: Foxconn’s Young Liu inaugurates T-Works

Electronics products manufacturer Foxconn Chairman Young Liu inaugurated T-Works in Hyderabad in the presence of IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:18 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Electronics manufacturing giant Foxxcon Chairman Young Liu was all praise for Telangana and the speed at which works happen here in the State. He said Telangana gave him confidence and by working with the State, Foxconn might be able to double its revenue.

Inaugurating T-Works, the country’s largest prototyping facility, at a scintillating ceremony here on Thursday, he said he was impressed with Hyderabad from what he saw en route from the hotel to T-Works. “I am very impressed with T-Works. This is such a place where people can come and do so many things,” Liu said, lauding the efforts of Telangana.

Also Read T-Works to be inaugurated by Foxconn chairman Young Liu

“Telangana is so fast.. this is critical especially for the hi-tech industry. Speed is essence and with that you can do almost anything. There is no big fish small fish. Fast is the key,” he said. Liu said he was also inspired by seeing the video of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s work in the last seven years. “TS gave me confidence and working with TS is very likely to be able to double the revenue of Foxconn. Without speed it is not possible. With Telangana’s speed it is possible,” he said.

“After seeing this video, wow what should I do in the next four years, when I complete the term, to be comparable to KCR’s achievement,” he said, adding he has four years in term. “With the effort of the Government, try to explore this investment and do it in a speedy way. I believe you can make it just like KCR is able to make it. Touched by what I have seen,” said Liu.

He assured IT Minister KT Rama Rao that Foxconn would donate and complete `SMT lines’ at T-Works.

Rama Rao thanked Liu for his intent to create one lakh employment opportunities in Telangana. Creating jobs was one of the agenda on which the Statehood struggle happened, he said, adding that youth of Telangana would benefit immensely from the Foxconn move to invest here.

He said Telangana looked for a long term relationship with Foxconn. “I am amazed to see what Taiwan has achieved in the semiconductor segment. India, a powerhouse of software, and Taiwan, with strengths in hardware, can combine together to create world class products,” said Rama Rao, urging Liu to create facilities in Telangana that are similar in scale and sustainability to the ones Foxconn created in China.

Liu and Rama Rao, accompanied by Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri, visited various shops and facilities at T-Works.

T-Works will accelerate India’s journey to become a leader in product innovation. The facility will allow hobbyists, makers and innovators to explore and experiment. The facility will see an investment of Rs 110 crore and this includes about Rs 40 crore from the corporate sector. The current facility is about 78,000 sq ft in Phase I. It will be expanded to 2,50,000 sqft. T-Works will focus on product design, engineering, fabrication, sourcing, materials and other aspects.