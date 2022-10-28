Friday, Oct 28, 2022
T20 World Cup: #rain trends on Twitter after rain plays spoilsport at MCG 

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 06:21 PM, Fri - 28 October 22
Rain plays spoilsport - Match between England and Australia gets abandoned due to rain.

Hyderabad: The Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Ireland that was scheduled to take place today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was abandoned due to rain. It was Afghanistan’s second wash-out in the Men’s 2022 T20 World Cup after their first match was called off due to bad weather on October 26.

At the same time, today’s match between Australia and England was also abandoned without a ball being bowled because of evening showers. Earlier, in the tournament, the match between Zimbabwe and South Africa also ended with no result because of showers.

Persistent rains in Australia have left cricket fans frustrated. A total of 4 matches ended with no result in the world cup event to date. Some fans have expressed their displeasure over ICC’s decision to name Australia as the T20 World Cup host.

Check out some of the funny reactions: 

Former England captain, Michael Vaughan on Friday took a dig at the ICC for not taking proper measures to prevent matches from washing out. He suggested the ICC to utilise the retractable roof stadium available in Australia instead of MCG.

